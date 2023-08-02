2023 Back-to-school guide

The calendar has turned to August which means local kids are heading back to school!

First day of school

Florida County Schools Start Date Franklin County August 10 Gadsden County August 10 Hamilton County August 10 Jefferson County August 10 Lafayette County August 10 Leon County August 10 Madison County August 10 Suwannee County August 10 Taylor County August 10 Wakulla County August 10

Florida Schools Start Date FAMU DRS August 10 Florida State University Schools August 10 Robert F. Munroe Day School August 16 North Florida Christian August 11 Maclay School Upper: Aug 9 // Lower & Middle: Aug 10 St. John Paul II School August 10 Aucilla Christian Academy August 9 Wakulla Christian School August 14

Georgia County Schools Start Date Brooks County August 8 Clinch County August 3 Colquitt County August 2 Decatur county August 9 Echols County August 4 Grady County August 3 Lowndes County August 7 Miller County August 2 Seminole County August 2 Thomas County August 7

Georgia Schools Start Date Thomasville City Schools August 7 Valdosta City Schools August 7 Brookwood School August 8 Valwood August 9

Back-to-school events

July 31-Aug. 11 . Any and all children are invited. Lowndes County Health Department is hosting a back-to-school immunization bash where kids can get up to date on all their shots. It is being hosted at the health department, Monday-Friday,. Any and all children are invited.

Aug. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Drexel Park. Contact Anetra Riley at (229) 671-3617 or The city of Valdosta will be hosting a Back-To-School Community Block Party where attendees can grab a free backpack and school supplies, as well as get free haircuts at the Women’s Building. The block party will be onin Drexel Park. Contact Anetra Riley at (229) 671-3617 or ariley@valdostacity.com for more information.

Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m . in Tallahassee. Parents can pick up free backpacks, school supplies, and have their child get a haircut at this event. It will be at 1872 Mill Street, Units B1 and B4, Tallahassee, FL. For more information contact Tiffany Lewis at 850-296-8775 or back-to-school drive will be held on Saturday,. in Tallahassee. Parents can pick up free backpacks, school supplies, and have their child get a haircut at this event. It will be at 1872 Mill Street, Units B1 and B4, Tallahassee, FL. For more information contact Tiffany Lewis at 850-296-8775 or Order@milkmetreats.com

Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be at the Community Center in Crawfordville located at 318 Shadeville Road. Parents can pick up backpacks and school supplies. There will also be free school physicals, free haircuts, free clothes, free food, vendors, and more. Be a Hero to our Heroes, Inc is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday,. The event will be at the Community Center in Crawfordville located at 318 Shadeville Road. Parents can pick up backpacks and school supplies. There will also be free school physicals, free haircuts, free clothes, free food, vendors, and more.

School closings/delays

