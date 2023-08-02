Tell Me Something Good
2023 Back-to-school guide

WCTV has your back this school year
WCTV Back-to-school
WCTV Back-to-school(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The calendar has turned to August which means local kids are heading back to school!

First day of school

Florida County SchoolsStart Date
Franklin CountyAugust 10
Gadsden CountyAugust 10
Hamilton CountyAugust 10
Jefferson CountyAugust 10
Lafayette CountyAugust 10
Leon CountyAugust 10
Madison CountyAugust 10
Suwannee CountyAugust 10
Taylor CountyAugust 10
Wakulla CountyAugust 10
Florida SchoolsStart Date
FAMU DRSAugust 10
Florida State University SchoolsAugust 10
Robert F. Munroe Day SchoolAugust 16
North Florida ChristianAugust 11
Maclay SchoolUpper: Aug 9 // Lower & Middle: Aug 10
St. John Paul II SchoolAugust 10
Aucilla Christian AcademyAugust 9
Wakulla Christian SchoolAugust 14
Georgia County SchoolsStart Date
Brooks CountyAugust 8
Clinch CountyAugust 3
Colquitt CountyAugust 2
Decatur countyAugust 9
Echols CountyAugust 4
Grady CountyAugust 3
Lowndes CountyAugust 7
Miller CountyAugust 2
Seminole CountyAugust 2
Thomas CountyAugust 7
Georgia SchoolsStart Date
Thomasville City SchoolsAugust 7
Valdosta City SchoolsAugust 7
Brookwood SchoolAugust 8
ValwoodAugust 9

Back-to-school events

  • Lowndes County Health Department is hosting a back-to-school immunization bash where kids can get up to date on all their shots. It is being hosted at the health department, Monday-Friday, July 31-Aug. 11. Any and all children are invited.
  • The city of Valdosta will be hosting a Back-To-School Community Block Party where attendees can grab a free backpack and school supplies, as well as get free haircuts at the Women’s Building. The block party will be on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Drexel Park. Contact Anetra Riley at (229) 671-3617 or ariley@valdostacity.com for more information.
  • A back-to-school drive will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Tallahassee. Parents can pick up free backpacks, school supplies, and have their child get a haircut at this event. It will be at 1872 Mill Street, Units B1 and B4, Tallahassee, FL. For more information contact Tiffany Lewis at 850-296-8775 or Order@milkmetreats.com.
  • Be a Hero to our Heroes, Inc is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be at the Community Center in Crawfordville located at 318 Shadeville Road. Parents can pick up backpacks and school supplies. There will also be free school physicals, free haircuts, free clothes, free food, vendors, and more.

School closings/delays

  • School officials, if you would like to add your school to our closing/delay self-service portal, please follow this link!
  • Parents, you can sign up for closings and delay notifications for your student’s district inside the FREE WCTV news app.

