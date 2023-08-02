Tell Me Something Good
Another hot one today with better rain chances towards the end of the week

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola talks more heat and breaks down our rain chances.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More heat today, but not as toasty due to an east wind. Highs in the mid 90s. Still looking at a mostly sunny day with afternoon clouds. A few showers or storms are possible as the Atlantic sea breeze and Gulf sea breeze meet by the afternoon. The humidity is also going to be a bit more noticeable.

Thursday the strong ridge will continue to break down, eventually bringing us a better chance for a few rounds of showers and storms and partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 90s.

We are down into the low 90s Friday and the weekend will bring a better chance of rain (60%) as the upper air pattern becomes slightly more active. The weekend will be partly sunny with pm showers or storms. Highs look to be right around average to slightly above average for this time of year for those locations who sit out on the rain.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

