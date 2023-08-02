GBI investigating officer-involved shooting; 1 dead in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Thomasville shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomas County Coroner Don Shiver.

The Thomasville GBI Regional Office sent information to WALB that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the same area of Thomasville.

Some streets in the Old Albany and Meadow Street area of Thomasville are blocked to traffic and people may need to make detours in the area, according to officials.

WALB is working to get more information.

