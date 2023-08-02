Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Man questioned, released after deadly Dent Street shooting

Police say no arrests have been made in the Tuesday morning shooting on the northwest end of the capital city
A man was questioned and released by Tallahassee Police following a fatal shooting at the 600...
A man was questioned and released by Tallahassee Police following a fatal shooting at the 600 block of Dent Street Tuesday.(Map/Google Maps, Graphic/MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police released new details Wednesday about a shooting on Dent Street in northwest Tallahassee that left one man dead early Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed Wednesday that a confrontation between two men led up to a shooting on the 600 block of Dent Street, in the Frenchtown area, that killed one of them. The news from police confirms accounts WCTV obtained from neighbors.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said a man detained Tuesday was questioned and released without being charged or arrested. No one else has been questioned in relation to the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet, according to TPD.

Hill said the men know each other, but she did not comment on the nature of the confrontation. She said the investigation is ongoing.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

WALB is currently trying to determine a connection.
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting; 1 dead in Thomasville shooting
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your forecast.
Mike's Forecast
Bethany is a 52lb girl who looked like a natural on our WCTV couch but she’s hoping to find...
Wild Wednesday: Meet Bethany!