Man questioned, released after deadly Dent Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police released new details Wednesday about a shooting on Dent Street in northwest Tallahassee that left one man dead early Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed Wednesday that a confrontation between two men led up to a shooting on the 600 block of Dent Street, in the Frenchtown area, that killed one of them. The news from police confirms accounts WCTV obtained from neighbors.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said a man detained Tuesday was questioned and released without being charged or arrested. No one else has been questioned in relation to the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet, according to TPD.

Hill said the men know each other, but she did not comment on the nature of the confrontation. She said the investigation is ongoing.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.