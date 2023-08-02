NEW: Madison Police release vehicle descriptions in connection with shooting incident

MADISON, Fla. - The Madison Police Department released descriptions of the cars involved in Friday’s shooting incident that left two people injured.

Officials described a gray, four-door Audi sedan, and a red, four-door Nissan sedan. MPD said the cars were seen speeding south on Duval Avenue after the incident.

Police also reported there were an estimated 20 to 40 rounds fired during the shooting. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were released from TMH on Friday.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the people involved is asked to contact the police department at 850.973.5077.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.