NEW: Madison Police release vehicle descriptions in connection with shooting incident(WCTV Staff)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Fla. - The Madison Police Department released descriptions of the cars involved in Friday’s shooting incident that left two people injured.

Officials described a gray, four-door Audi sedan, and a red, four-door Nissan sedan. MPD said the cars were seen speeding south on Duval Avenue after the incident.

Police also reported there were an estimated 20 to 40 rounds fired during the shooting. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were released from TMH on Friday.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the people involved is asked to contact the police department at 850.973.5077.

