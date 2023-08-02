Still no big rain chances for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Only a few showers & storms are still possible through Wednesday evening. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the mid-70s.

Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies with the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon to evening showers & storms. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s once again.

Friday into Saturday will look to bring slightly better rain chances as our high temperatures reach the low to potentially mid-90s. Temperatures warm back up closer to the mid-90s towards the start of the work week next week.

There is only one area of interest in the tropics. It has a very low (10%) chance of developing into a tropical system over the next several days as it continues to move over the open ocean. This system does not pose a threat to the United States.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.