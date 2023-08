TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee is opening a new art exhibit called Treasured Dark Skies of Florida’s Forgotten Coast, located just outside the Planetarium.

The exhibit opens Friday, August 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free.

