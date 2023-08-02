Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Wild Wednesday: Meet Bethany!

Meet Bethany!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bethany, 4-year-old Staffordshire Terrier Mix, is looking for her furrrrr-ever home.

Bethany is a 52lb girl who looked like a natural on our WCTV couch but she’s hoping to find herself a couch to call her own.

A spokesperson for the shelter says that she is good with other dogs and she’s easygoing.

To adopt the lovely Bethany, contact Tallahassee Animal Shelter. You can also click here to find a list of other pups up for adoption.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Jakavian Jamel Cotton was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated...
Teen killed, suspect arrested in Cairo shooting death
Bethany is a 52lb girl who looked like a natural on our WCTV couch but she’s hoping to find...
Wild Wednesday 08022023
WCTV Back-to-school
2023 Back-to-school guide
What's Brewing - New Art Exhibit at Challenger Learning Center
What’s Brewing - New Art Exhibit at the Challenger Learning Center