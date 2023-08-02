Wild Wednesday: Meet Bethany!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bethany, 4-year-old Staffordshire Terrier Mix, is looking for her furrrrr-ever home.

Bethany is a 52lb girl who looked like a natural on our WCTV couch but she’s hoping to find herself a couch to call her own.

A spokesperson for the shelter says that she is good with other dogs and she’s easygoing.

To adopt the lovely Bethany, contact Tallahassee Animal Shelter. You can also click here to find a list of other pups up for adoption.

