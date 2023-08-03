Bainbridge campground becomes veteran refuge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Right now, millions of veterans are facing a crisis –homelessness, PTSD, or some type of health issue, but a military couple in Bainbridge is trying to provide a refuge for them.

At Ease Campground and Marina, has been serving as a Veteran’s sanctuary for men and women experiencing the traumatic aftereffects of serving. The owners Don and Patti Fabian said throughout their own military experience they’ve discovered veteran resources in South Georgia are limited.

Right now about 60 veterans live on the campgrounds. (walb)

“It’s a complicated remote area for veterans to get support,” Don said. “I want to be able to provide that opportunity for veterans to find a place that they can go relax, recoup, rejuvenate.”

Right now, the couple is working with the Veterans Alliance to bring free temporary housing options for veterans in need. The campground has also become a small community for over 60 veterans.

The Fabians said throughout their combined 40 years of service in the armed forces, they’ve witnessed too many veterans suffering from poverty, PTSD, or homelessness.

“A lot of the veterans don’t go get help or they don’t know where to turn or they isolate themselves and find their own coping mechanisms,” Don said.

He added that’s how alarming statistics surface like 22 veterans committing suicide every day, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

“Woman veterans is going up by 20 to 30 percent a year,” Patti said.

Don and Pattie Fabian have both served in the armed forces and said they're inspired by their own experiences. (walb)

But the Fabians said making veteran resources readily accessible especially in rural parts of Georgia will prevent more suicides. And what better place to start a veteran-focused mission than at a campground with military history?

“In 1812 to 1830, it was a part of Fort Scott Military base here in Recovery, Georgia. So it just seemed like this is where we’re supposed to be,” Don said.

The Fabian’s mission is in its early stages. They plan to finish renovating duplexes on their property that can house up to 12 veterans. For more information about this initiative, call (229) 246-0658.

