FAMU community mourns loss of Andre Green

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University community is grieving the loss of faculty member Andre Green.

The university confirmed Tuesday that Green was found dead inside Rolling Hills Apartments on John Knox Road. TPD initially reported this as a suspicious death but is now classifying it as a homicide. So far, TPD says no arrests have been made.

Green worked at FAMU for more than 17 years. He was the assistant dean of students and was many FAMU students’ first introduction to campus. He led new student orientations.

Green touched so many students’ lives, whether it was through orientation or mentoring them throughout their four years.

Hayley Giannuzzi, a graduating FAMU senior, told WCTV she met Green when she was a freshman. He helped empower her to stand up for the things she cares about, she said.

“Now everything we do will be to make him proud,” she said. “Knowing that he had a part in it and I was able to even have small interactions with him and he believed in me the way some people didn’t, or I didn’t believe in myself, is something that I can hold on to. He was really just, he was really an icon, and FAMU is hurting.”

FAMU’s VP of student affairs, Dr. William Hudson Jr., said FAMU is planning to hold a celebration of life for Green. Hudson described Green as an incredibly caring person who was full of energy and had an infectious laugh.

“He loves people,” Hudson said. “He’s a true people person. And so his legacy is going to live on here at FAMU because of the number of people that he touched. He was a very special person always went above the call of duty to assist people, to assist students.”

There is a growing memorial outside the Efferson student union, with flowers, balloons and candles in honor of Green.

