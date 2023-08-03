Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

FAMU community mourns loss of Andre Green

The assistant dean of students worked at FAMU for more than 15 years
Community remembers beloved FAMU faculty member found dead in apartment
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University community is grieving the loss of faculty member Andre Green.

The university confirmed Tuesday that Green was found dead inside Rolling Hills Apartments on John Knox Road. TPD initially reported this as a suspicious death but is now classifying it as a homicide. So far, TPD says no arrests have been made.

Green worked at FAMU for more than 17 years. He was the assistant dean of students and was many FAMU students’ first introduction to campus. He led new student orientations.

Green touched so many students’ lives, whether it was through orientation or mentoring them throughout their four years.

Hayley Giannuzzi, a graduating FAMU senior, told WCTV she met Green when she was a freshman. He helped empower her to stand up for the things she cares about, she said.

“Now everything we do will be to make him proud,” she said. “Knowing that he had a part in it and I was able to even have small interactions with him and he believed in me the way some people didn’t, or I didn’t believe in myself, is something that I can hold on to. He was really just, he was really an icon, and FAMU is hurting.”

FAMU’s VP of student affairs, Dr. William Hudson Jr., said FAMU is planning to hold a celebration of life for Green. Hudson described Green as an incredibly caring person who was full of energy and had an infectious laugh.

“He loves people,” Hudson said. “He’s a true people person. And so his legacy is going to live on here at FAMU because of the number of people that he touched. He was a very special person always went above the call of duty to assist people, to assist students.”

There is a growing memorial outside the Efferson student union, with flowers, balloons and candles in honor of Green.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Florida teacher shortage leaves hundreds of roles open ahead of new school year
Florida facing teacher shortage as school year approaches
Florida facing teacher shortage as school year approaches
Religious leaders announce creation of task force on Black history
Religious leaders announce creation of task force on Black history
Community remembers beloved FAMU faculty member found dead in apartment
Community remembers beloved FAMU faculty member found dead in apartment