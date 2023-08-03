Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Man accused of scamming religious groups out of more than $32 million

By Dan DeRoos and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) -The U.S. Department of Justice is on the hunt for a former Dublin, Georgia, man accused of scamming religious groups out of more than $32 million, telling them he was spreading Christian literature and Bibles in China.

According to the indictment, Jason Gerald Shenk is facing multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged scam that targeted Amish and Mennonites in Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ontario from April of 2010 until July of 2019.

According to court documents, Shenk is accused of using the money for the following:

  • payments of approximately $1 million to an online sports gambling website;
  • purchases of equity shares of approximately $850,000 in a privately held nuclear energy company;
  • approximately $4 million in purchases of at least 16 life insurance policies in various people’s names;
  • purchases of diamonds, gold and precious metals in amounts totaling approximately $1 million;
  • purchases of domestic and foreign stocks totaling more than $188,000;
  • payments of approximately $7 million to the company running Shenk’s family farm;
  • purchases on at least 10 personal credit cards totaling more than $820,000; and,
  • purchases of $320,000 in real estate in the “Galt’s Gulch” development in Santiago, Chile.

In 2016, Shenk denounced his U.S. citizenship, in an attempt to evade detection by the Internal Revenue Service and others, authorities said.

Of the two charities named in the indictment, identified as only “Charity 1″ and “Charity 2,″ Shenk is said to have taken $32 million.

The DOJ and IRS said they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone who had contact with Shenk to contact them at 478-752-6810.

Officials with the DOJ said they do not believe Shenk is in the U.S..

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam,...
13 hurt when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians, police in South Korea say
In this 2023 artist illustration by Alberto Gennari, Perucetus colossus is reconstructed in its...
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows James Phillip Barnes. The...
Florida set to execute inmate James Phillip Barnes in nurse’s 1988 hammer killing