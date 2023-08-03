Tell Me Something Good
Slightly better weekend rain chances after a very toasty Thursday.

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More of the hot and getting more humid today. That hopefully means better chances for afternoon showers, though it’s probably still a day too early. High temperatures for Thursday will reach well into the mid-90s.

Showers and storms will be a bigger part of the forecast Friday/Saturday, and that should be able to cool down the daytime highs a bit (low-90s). Of course, the humidity will be higher so the heat index will be getting up there.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

