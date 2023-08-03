Something Good - FAMU, FSU engineering students roll out AI museum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering rolled out a new art museum unlike a traditional museum.

A team of students put together a virtual AI museum that expands on traditional art forms using imagination and AI algorithms.

The grand opening event featured a true red carpet leading to tabletop exhibits, hologram images and VR stations where participants can explore and experience the immersive virtual museum by donning a VR headset.

The cyber museum is part of the college’s mentoring and apprentices program which focuses on Black students in engineering.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.