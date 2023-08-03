Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - First Commerce Credit Union raises $10K for animal rescues

Something Good - First Commerce Credit Union raises $10K for animal rescues
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Commerce Credit Union raised more than $10,000 to support animal rescue efforts!

The money will go to Leon County Humane Society in Tallahassee and three other non-profits in south Georgia.

The grassroots effort was started by first commerce last year to honor the memory of one employee’s mother, Liz Nix, who was a longtime animal advocate.

TPD hosts ‘National Night Out’ to connect with community
Something Good - FAMU, FSU engineering students roll out AI museum
TPD hosts 'National Night Out' to connect with community
Something Good - First Commerce Credit Union raises $10K for animal rescues