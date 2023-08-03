Teen shot and killed by Thomas County deputies, GBI now investigating

Thomasville, GA (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man killed by deputies Wednesday as Alfred Shawntez Cole, 19, of Thomasville.

The Thomas County Sheriff has asked the GBI to independently investigate the deadly officer-involved shooting and the GBI is now sharing some preliminary information about what happened.

It all unfolded just after 2 p.m. Wednesday off Meadow Street.

The GBI says agents with the Thomas County Drug Squad were in the area looking for another man when they received a BOLO about a beige Toyota Camry driving erratically.

Then, agents spotted the car and tried to stop it, but according to the GBI, it sped up. After a brief chase, the driver bailed out and “pulled out a semi-automatic handgun. Two agents fired their weapons, hitting Cole,” the GBI said in a press release posted on social media Thursday morning.

Cole later died at the hospital.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office shared the information on its Facebook page and added, “We would like to emphasize that Deputies attempted to use a taser first.”

The GBI says its medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and once its investigation is complete, it will forward it to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

