TPD hosts ‘National Night Out’ to connect with community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several law enforcement agencies and first responders came together in Cascades Park Tuesday night to celebrate National Night Out with the community.

The annual event sponsored by the Tallahassee Police Department is designed to strengthen ties between local law enforcement and residents.

“It’s something that gives the opportunity for law enforcement to use this platform to come out and talk with the community, to engage with the community,” TPD Deputy Chief of Police Mauriece Holmes said.

Other agencies like the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol also attended the event.

LCSO Sheriff Walt McNeil highlighted the significance of agencies across the Big Bend coming together.

“One of the most important things [people] can understand is that we’re all working in unison, trying to keep our community safe,” McNeil said.

Braving temperatures near 100 degrees, attendees were rewarded with snow cones, music and even a petting zoo.

Leon County EMS gave demonstrations on CPR, and the Tallahassee Fire Department showed off their trucks and equipment.

National Night Out started in the suburbs outside Philadelphia in 1984 and is now celebrated in communities across the country on the first Tuesday of August.

But the timing of Tallahassee’s celebration is significant, coming on the heels of three homicides in the city within 24 hours. There were also 12 shootings in July, including four that were deadly.

“It tells us that we have a lot more work to do,” McNeil said. “We’ve made some progress with respect to interacting with and getting into some of these gangs in our community, stopping the drug trafficking in our community, but we’ve got a lot more work to do.”

