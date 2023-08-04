Former Tallahassee attorney pleads guilty to racketeering while representing former NFL players

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee attorney Phillip Timothy Howard, 62, pleaded guilty Thursday to racketeering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida.

The guilty plea related to his representation of former National Football League players, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He and the others involved made more than $4 million through the racketeering, according to the statement.

Howard faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for racketeering and a maximum of 3 years of supervised release after that time is served, the statement said. His sentencing is scheduled for November 6 before U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla.

Howard’s racketeering charge is related to his work between late 2015 and early 2018 at his Tallahassee law firm, Howard & Associates, P.A., and several Tallahassee investment companies, according to the statement. The former attorney’s racketeering was mainly wire fraud and money laundering, according to the statement.

The statement specified Howard committed multiple acts of wire fraud when he represented former NFL players in a class-action lawsuit. He “fraudulently enticed” the former players to invest their retirement funds with his investment companies as part of his representation, the statement said. Among other misconduct, he failed to inform those former NFL players that their investment funds were mixed in with funds used to operate his law firm and pay his personal mortgage, the release said.

“Howard failed to disclose and misrepresented the true nature of investment companies’ funds and the actual investments made by the former NFL player investors. Despite reassuring investors that their money was secure, Howard never informed them that almost none of investment funds yielded a return and failed to disclose that the investment funds had been commingled with funds used to operate his law firm and to issue payroll for its staff, pay Howard’s personal mortgages, and otherwise personally enrich Howard.”

The former NFL players were also provided inaccurate quarterly and year-end statements about their investments, according to the release.

A federal grand jury indicted Howard on the charges in December. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the guilty plea Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations unit worked together on the investigation, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) assisted the agencies, according to the release. Assistant United States Attorneys Justin M. Keen and David P. Byron prosecuted the case, according to the statement.

