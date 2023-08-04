Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Jason Aldean opens new restaurant and bar, treats fans to special performance

Jason Aldean has opened a new restaurant and bar in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Jason Aldean has opened a new restaurant and bar in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Country singer Jason Aldean has opened a new restaurant and bar in Tennessee.

WVLT reports Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar held its grand opening Thursday night.

This is the singer’s second restaurant location after opening one up a few years ago in Nashville.

Aldean’s newest eatery is in Gatlinburg, about an hour’s drive from Knoxville, and features a different experience for guests on each of the three floors.

The first floor is a tribute to Sun Records with a sun diner and gift shop. The second floor is a dining area while the third floor is a rooftop bar featuring a stage with live music four nights a week.

The building can hold more than 400 people between the restaurant and the bar.

Aldean celebrated his restaurant’s opening by taking the stage to treat fans to a special opening-night performance.

Aldean has made headlines recently for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”

It hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100, but critics said the music video had a pro-gun message with racist imagery.

The video has since been re-edited to no longer include clips that depicted violence during the 2020 demonstrations due to copyright permissions, according to Aldean’s record label.

While at Thursday’s grand opening, Aldean declined to comment on the music video controversy.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square over videogame console giveaway
Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is currently handling the...
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 26
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse
DeJuan Strickland said he remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth...
14-year-old who paid off elementary students’ lunch debts gets surprise for his generosity