Scattered showers & storms on the way for Friday and Saturday

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Meteorologist Josh Green has your weekend forecast.
By Josh Green
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good chances for showers & storms today, primarily this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will try to reach the mid-90s before the rain gets here. Some of the storms may produce damaging wind gusts, therefore our area is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Rain chances at 70%.

Rain chances staying on the higher side for Saturday as well. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s. Rain chances at 70%.

Not quite as wet for Sunday and the upcoming work week, but there still will be a chance for scattered showers & storms each and every day. High temperatures will remain above average during this period in the mid-90s. Rain chances at 40-60%.

The tropics are nice and quiet for now. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

