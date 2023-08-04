School leaders plead for drivers to abide by law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If your kids ride the bus to school every day, statistics show they’re even safer on the bus than in your car. The riskier part of the journey is when they step off the bus and drivers don’t always stop like they’re supposed to.

If you don’t stop after seeing a flashing stop sign on a school bus, a $250 fine might show up in your mailbox because of a camera watching out for drivers breaking the law.

Georgia was one of the first states to require school buses to have stop-arm cameras.

Mike Sanders works on pupil transportation for the Georgia Department of Education. According to a poll, state bus drivers report more than 7,800 people per day passing a bus illegally.

“I urge Georgian to touch on these laws because knowing them could save a child’s life,” Sanders said.

From 2000 to 2021, 53 people were killed after crashes involving a driver illegally passing a school bus. Nearly half were children.

Georgia bus drivers transport more than 1.6 million students more than 770,000 miles every day. State officials are urging parents to have a conversation with their children and do a run-through to make sure they understand the rules of the road and how they can navigate through school zones safely.

