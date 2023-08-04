Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Retired teacher buys educators lunch in Bainbridge

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Joanna Eakin shared with us this story out of Bainbridge.

A group of 19 educators went out for lunch in Bainbridge, when a lady stopped and asked if they were teachers. She said she could tell because they were a spirited and loud group!

She shared she was a retired teacher and gave them well wishes for the school year.

When the group went to leave, they discovered the woman had paid for all their meals!

They say they do not know exactly who this lady is, but it was a wonderful reminder that there are many kind people left in this world.

