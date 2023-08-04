Thomasville man describes moment teen was shot by law enforcement in his backyard

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomasville resident described the moment Wednesday he realized a teen had been shot and killed in his own backyard.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations identified the teen killed by deputies yesterday afternoon as 19-year-old Alfred Cole. The GBI is now investigating that shooting.

Authorities said it happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Meadow Street in Thomasville, Ga. According to the GBI, deputies shot Cole after he pulled out a gun. WCTV has requested body camera footage of the incident.

Resident Lorenzo Thomas said he heard four gunshots outside his home Wednesday afternoon. When he looked out his window, Thomas said he saw Cole lying in his yard bleeding.

“I was watching TV, and I heard about 4 gunshots. I came and I looked out my window right there, and I saw the guy laying down right here. And then, about right there, I saw the gun,” Thomas said, gesturing to different areas in his yard.

According to the GBI, agents with the Thomas County Drug Squad were looking for a different man when they got an alert about a car driving erratically.

Agents found the car and tried to stop it, but according to the GBI, the car did not stop. And after a brief chase, the driver, Cole, got out of the car and allegedly pulled out a handgun.

The GBI says agents shot Cole and then started giving him first aid. They say he was taken to a hospital where he died.

In a Facebook post this morning, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said it wanted to emphasize that deputies attempted to use a taser first.

That post was later deleted.

Many on social media are calling for body camera footage to be released. WCTV will update you when we hear back from our request for that footage.

