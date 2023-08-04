TPD arrests 21-year-old after shooting at a woman in her car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department announced they arrested a man for shooting at a woman in her car last week.

Jayden Wright, 21, arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, marijuana with the intent to sell and drug trafficking.

TPD stated in a post to social media that Wright confronted the victim in the parking lot of Seminole Grand Apartments at 1505 West Tharpe St, when a verbal argument broke out on July 26th. When the woman went to leave, TPD said Wright shot one round through the victims back windshield and fled the scene.

The woman was not injured.

TPD said at the time of Wright’s arrest, he was making a drug deal and was charged accordingly.

