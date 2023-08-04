Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

TPD arrests 21-year-old after shooting at a woman in her car

Jayden Wright arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, marijuana with the intent to sell and drug trafficking.
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department announced they arrested a man for shooting at a woman in her car last week.

Jayden Wright, 21, arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, marijuana with the intent to sell and drug trafficking.

TPD stated in a post to social media that Wright confronted the victim in the parking lot of Seminole Grand Apartments at 1505 West Tharpe St, when a verbal argument broke out on July 26th. When the woman went to leave, TPD said Wright shot one round through the victims back windshield and fled the scene.

The woman was not injured.

TPD said at the time of Wright’s arrest, he was making a drug deal and was charged accordingly.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Meteorologist Josh Green has your weekend forecast.
Josh's Forecast
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
Two found dead in home Thursday night, LCSO conducting death investigation
Mike McCall was picked the most by WCTV viewers on National Michael Day.
Mike McCall named favorite in WCTV National Michael Day poll
WCTV's Mike McCall named favorite in National Michael Day poll
WCTV's Mike McCall named favorite in National Michael Day poll