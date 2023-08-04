Two found dead in home Thursday night, LCSO conducting death investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were found dead in a home in southeast Leon County on Thursday night, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are currently investigating the deaths at 5749 Dayflower Circle and have not determined if foul play is involved, according to LCSO spokesperson Angela Green-Sherrod. She described the individuals as “elderly,” but could not confirm any other details on their gender, age or relationship.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics Map, officers received word of the deceased persons at about 7:45 p.m. The residence is off a dirt road in a residential area just north of the St. Marks River Preserve State Park.

Deputies blocked off the area with yellow police tape, and multiple LCSO vehicles and a forensics unit were seen working the scene, as of 11 p.m. Investigators could also be seen working inside the home. Neighbors told WCTV an older married couple live at the residence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

