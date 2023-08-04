Mike McCall named favorite in WCTV National Michael Day poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday was National Michael Day. And in honor of the holiday, WCTV posted a poll question asking our viewers and readers to select their favorite Michael.

The options?

Michael Jordan

Michael B. Jordan

Michael Douglas

Michael (Mike) McCall

WCTV’s chief meteorologist swept the poll, leading by a landslide with over 50% of the votes. McCall said he is grateful for the support.

“On behalf of all Michaels, I am honored... And I voted for Michael Jordan.”

Mike McCall was picked the most by WCTV viewers on National Michael Day. (WCTV)

When asked when McCall joined the WCTV team, he knew the exact date off the top of his head: Aug. 15, 1993. He said there have been many memorable moments in his time at Channel 6 and covering severe weather is especially notable.

“Having worked through hurricanes and tornadoes, those have been challenging and rewarding at the same time,” the chief meteorologist said.

The longtime weatherman for WCTV said he has also appreciated the opportunity to meet so many bright individuals during his nearly three decades serving the capital city, Big Bend and south Georgia.

“I’ve worked with dozens of fantastic journalists who have been through here, and meteorologists,” McCall said.

But the veteran weatherperson said he doesn’t like to focus on the past. He says he enjoys his work every day.

“I’m not a person that likes to reflect very much,” McCall said. “I like to come in and do my job every day, and I like what I do, and that makes it easy.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.