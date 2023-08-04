Tell Me Something Good
Mike McCall named favorite in WCTV National Michael Day poll

The chief meteorologist joined the WCTV newsroom in 1993
WCTV's Mike McCall named favorite in National Michael Day poll
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday was National Michael Day. And in honor of the holiday, WCTV posted a poll question asking our viewers and readers to select their favorite Michael.

The options?

  • Michael Jordan
  • Michael B. Jordan
  • Michael Douglas
  • Michael (Mike) McCall

WCTV’s chief meteorologist swept the poll, leading by a landslide with over 50% of the votes. McCall said he is grateful for the support.

Mike McCall was picked the most by WCTV viewers on National Michael Day.
Mike McCall was picked the most by WCTV viewers on National Michael Day.(WCTV)

When asked when McCall joined the WCTV team, he knew the exact date off the top of his head: Aug. 15, 1993. He said there have been many memorable moments in his time at Channel 6 and covering severe weather is especially notable.

“Having worked through hurricanes and tornadoes, those have been challenging and rewarding at the same time,” the chief meteorologist said.

The longtime weatherman for WCTV said he has also appreciated the opportunity to meet so many bright individuals during his nearly three decades serving the capital city, Big Bend and south Georgia.

“I’ve worked with dozens of fantastic journalists who have been through here, and meteorologists,” McCall said.

But the veteran weatherperson said he doesn’t like to focus on the past. He says he enjoys his work every day.

“I’m not a person that likes to reflect very much,” McCall said. “I like to come in and do my job every day, and I like what I do, and that makes it easy.”

