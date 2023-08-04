Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - 6th Annual Micro-Theatre Festival celebrating Hispanic culture

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Micro-Theatre Festival celebrating Hispanic Culture will return to the Goodwood Museum and Gardens Carriage House this year.

The event is on Friday, August 11 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, short plays, live music, and food provided by the Tallahassee restaurant Venebites.

