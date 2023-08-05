Tell Me Something Good
Doctor with terminal cancer wants to use remaining time to raise money for others

A doctor has terminal cancer and wants to use her remaining time to raise money for others. (Source: WFAA, DR. MICHELLE NICHOLS, CNN)
By Sydney Persing, WFAA
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (WFAA) - Dallas psychiatrist Dr. Michelle Nichols is dying of breast cancer. It’s stage 4, and it’s metastasized to her lungs, liver and spine.

“There’s been lots of ups and downs,” she said. “More downs recently, but we’re in it together.”

Michelle’s husband, Greg Nichols, is also a doctor. He’s a radiologist. The two have two daughters named Trinity and Grace. They’re music lovers and have been spending many of their last few days together listening to their favorite songs.

The couple has raised money for cancer patients and music therapy programs for years.

“There are people going through so much worse. And they don’t have an ounce of help that we have,” Greg Nichols said.

Michelle Nichols wants to spend the rest of her time helping even more of those people.

The Nichols have hosted small benefit concerts in the past for nonprofits. This time, Michelle Nichols wants to host fundraisers headlined by artists whose songs have played in meaningful moments in her life.

Greg Nichols called his friend, J Mack Slaughter, a doctor with a TikTok following, and asked him to post a public plea to help reach those artists for his wife’s “final wish.”

The doctor did, and around 2.2 million people viewed his video on Instagram alone.

“It was amazing how many people commented, tagged, shared, texted, called and emailed!” Slaughter said.

Enough people got the word out and eight of the 12 artists on Michelle Nichols’ wish list have already signed on.

“It gives me a lot of hope and a lot of encouragement in a dark time,” Michelle Nichols said. “You can either affect people in a good way or not.”

The Nichols family said they will remember how their mother has given to others, and how others have given back to her.

The charities included in the family’s fundraising efforts have been Music Meets Medicine, KidLinks, The Samuel Allen Pampel Foundation and Mommies in Need.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

