Good rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy today with scattered showers & storms. These will be possible at any time today. High temperatures will try to reach the low-90s, but stubborn cloud cover and rain-cooled air will keep some spots in the 80s.

Still a pretty good chance for some more showers & storms on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s.

The upcoming work week will be very hot and muggy. High temperatures will approach the upper 90s for the first half of the week. Pair that with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, and those heat index values will most likely reach heat advisory criteria.

Our rain chances for the first half of the upcoming work week will range between 50-60%, with a slight drop in rain chances for the second half of the week. The tropics remain quiet, for now.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

