Heat Advisory in effect for your Sunday with the chance for scattered afternoon storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Isolated to scattered storms around the area, otherwise, it has been a pretty cloudy afternoon. Tonight rain chances will diminish and the story will be muggy with areas of fog developing. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow will start with sunshine, but scattered afternoon storms look likely for many locations (60% chance). Before the storms develop it will be hot and muggy. With the sun out and dew points nearing 80, the heat index or feels like temperature will range from 105 to 110 through the early afternoon hours. This has led to the issuance of another heat advisory for the area.

The heat and humidity will continue into the beginning of the workweek, likely reaching advisory criteria once again. Highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the 105 to 110 range through Wednesday. Each afternoon will hold a chance for afternoon showers or storms at 50 to 60%. Out of these three days, Tuesday looks to be the best chance right now for storms area-wide, again not all-day rains.

The rain chances will be slightly lower heading into Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The chance of rain is 30 to 40%. Thursday may actually turn out to be fairly nice (just hot). Tropics are quiet for now, which is great news to hear in the first week of August.

