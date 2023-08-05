Ken “The Rattler,” Riley, officially inducted into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio. (WCTV) - Florida A&M legend, Ken Riley, was inducted into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Every snap of his NFL career, Ken Riley was a proud member of the @Bengals. pic.twitter.com/h5QvOHUkpl — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

“The Rattler,” was a four year starter at FAMU as a quarterback. He was drafted in 1969 in the 6th round of the Common draft (135th overall pick) by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals head coach at the time converted Riley into a cornerback. He recorded 4 interceptions in nine games of his rookie season. He ended his career with 65 total interceptions and 5 touchdowns.

Riley passed away in June of 2020 but his family accepted his gold jacket for him.

Riley is only the second Bengal and second HBCU football player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ken Riley loved football. But the love of his life was his wife, Barbara.



Although Ken is no longer with us, having his wife Present him as a Hall of Famer is poetic. pic.twitter.com/YQupU9093M — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

