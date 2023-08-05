Rattler legend Ken Riley to be enshrined in NFL Hall of Fame on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a day many Rattler football fans have been waiting for. Ken Riley, one of the greatest to ever don the orange and green will be enshrined in the National Football Hall of Fame.

Riley, who starred at cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1970′s and early 80′s will join 8 other football greats in Canton, Ohio when the busts are revealed on Saturday.

The 15-year NFL veteran certainly left his mark on the field. Riley tallied 65 interceptions, which is tied for 5th all-time. And he was a force up until the end of his career, intercepting 8 passes in 1983, his final season in the NFL.

Riley, who died in 2020 at the age of 72, had long been considered one of the greatest players who had yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Bartow, FL native was a 6th round draft choice by the Bengals in 1969 and played in 207 NFL games. He recorded at least one interception in every season he played.

During his time starring at FAMU, Riley quarterbacked legendary coach Jake Gaither’s offense to a 23-7 record and three conference championships. Riley would later return to the Highest of Seven Hills to lead the Rattler football program as head coach for 8 seasons, and then all of Rattler athletics as the AD from 1994-2003.

Riley was inducted into the FAMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1982, and the Bengals’ inaugural Ring of Honor in 2021. His memory is still very much alive among the current members of the Bengals’ organization.

When asked about Riley on Friday, head coach Zac Taylor said he showed some of Riley’s highlights to the team the day before.

Taylor went on to say, “It’s unfortunate that it took this long, but I think it will be cool to see Barbara and Ken up there on the stage getting a chance to take in that moment as a family with all their other family members. It’s really cool that it’s happening, and I’ll be tuning in to watch the ceremony.”

The NFL says Barbara Riley, who was married to Ken for more than 50 years, will present her late husband during the Class of 2023 Enshrinement which begins at Noon ET on Saturday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.