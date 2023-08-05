Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Tallahassee Housing Authority hosts back-to-school bash

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With back to school right around the corner, community partners are trying to support students and their families.

This is a back-to-school bash hosted by the Tallahassee Housing Authority!

This event was specifically for families of Springfield and Pinewood Apartments.

It’s part of the housing authority’s innovative community engagement efforts and this is its 9th year!

