Excessive heat continues into your Monday with lower rain chances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another day of dangerous heat for your Sunday. Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. Showers and storms continue this afternoon. Although not everyone will get a cooling shower, I think a good chunk of us will see them. These storms could be strong to severe.

Tonight’s lows are in the mid-70s once again. Expect another muggy night. Wet weather will not be an issue overnight.

Tomorrow

Beach-goers, this is a day to jump in the water. HOT is the best way to describe Monday. We start the workweek with dangerous and NEAR RECORD heat. Expecting highs to reach the upper 90s. The daily record high temperature for August 7 is 99 degrees, it is certainly possible we tie or break it at the airport Monday. When factoring in the humidity feels like temperatures will be near to possibly above 110. These storms could be strong to severe.

Sunny to mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers or storms will be possible, but I do not think everyone gets wet.

Tuesday

Tuesday looking very similar with dangerous heat (likely advisory level once again) with a better chance of showers and storms. That should take highs down a few degrees by the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. These storms could be strong to severe.

End of the Week

The rest of the week looks similar with above-average temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, rain chances are not zero, but does not look like widespread showers.

Tropics are still quiet and we hope it stays that way!

Watch the video above for the latest.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.