Gadsden County teachers stock up on school supplies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Gadsden County school teachers and staff were equipped with free school supplies at a distribution event in Quincy on Saturday.

The back-to-school drive was organized by the non-profit Beyond Before Community Development Corporation, in partnership with the Gadsden County Classroom Teachers Association.

“We realized times are hard. Teacher salaries are not the best, so anything we can do to help teachers save a few dollars to get the supplies they need for their classrooms – that’s why we’re out here doing this today,” said Stacey Hannigon, executive director of the Beyond Before Community Development Corporation.

Teachers lined up across the street from the Quincy Fire Department shortly before 11 a.m.. After Hannigon kicked off the event with some brief remarks, teachers made their way to various stations where they picked up cleaning supplies, pencils, sticky notes, bulletin boards, and other items for their classrooms.

Several teachers told WCTV that the event will have a big impact on their classrooms.

“Some teachers are artists in their classrooms,” said Devonta Knight, president of the GCCTA. “And others like myself may not have the best creative mind, but we do try to make the classrooms as assertive and welcoming for kids to come in.”

Sandra Joseph, a third grade teacher at Greensboro Elementary School, said she typically spends anywhere from $300-500 on school supplies each year and while she said the school district does provide a stipend for teachers to use, she said she often goes over that amount.

“Any teacher that really wants their room [clean], or wants things to run smoothly, they end up spending some of their own money,” Joseph said.

Over 90% of teachers across the country say they pay out-of-pocket for school supplies, according to a survey from the National Education Association.

But Hannigon said the issue doesn’t just go away once the school year begins.

“You see a lot of people that do these back to school events, but what about all the other months of the year?” she said. " We do plan on visiting this again - not just the back-to-school event, but also a mid-year event to help [teachers] restock their classrooms.”

Florida’s sales tax holiday for back-to-school supplies ends Aug. 6. There will be another sales tax holiday at the start of 2024.

