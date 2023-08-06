A Heat Advisory is in effect for Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy, hot, and humid today. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Big Bend and South Georgia. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s with heat index values up to 110 degrees. Scattered showers & storms will develop this afternoon & evening, but not everyone will get the rain to help cool things off.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for the Big Bend and most of our South Georgia counties on Monday. Heat index values in excess of 115 degrees are possible. High temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 90s. There is still a chance for some afternoon/evening showers & storms.

Still decent rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday before things noticeably dry out by Thursday. High temperatures during the middle of the upcoming work week will reach the mid to upper 90s. Mid-90s are expected to end the work week.

The tropics remain quiet. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

