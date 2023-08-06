Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Sunday

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Sunday begins another streak of dangerous heat.
By Josh Green
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy, hot, and humid today. A Heat Advisory is in place for the Big Bend and South Georgia. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s with heat index values up to 110 degrees. Scattered showers & storms will develop this afternoon & evening, but not everyone will get the rain to help cool things off.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for the Big Bend and most of our South Georgia counties on Monday. Heat index values in excess of 115 degrees are possible. High temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 90s. There is still a chance for some afternoon/evening showers & storms.

Still decent rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday before things noticeably dry out by Thursday. High temperatures during the middle of the upcoming work week will reach the mid to upper 90s. Mid-90s are expected to end the work week.

The tropics remain quiet. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected

Latest News

Sunday begins another streak of dangerous heat.
Josh's Forecast
Hot and sunny before storms move in Sunday afternoon.
Heat Advisory in effect for your Sunday with the chance for scattered afternoon storms
After a round of morning showers, a few thunderstorms will arrive later on Saturday.
Good rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday
After a round of morning showers, a few thunderstorms will arrive later on Saturday.
Josh's Forecast