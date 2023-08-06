National Root Beer Float Day: Lofty Pursuits demonstrates how to make the perfect drink

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Greg Cohen, owner of Lofty Pursuits, stopped by the WCTV studio to demonstrate how to make the original root beer float.

The instructions are simple, grab a glass bottle of root beer, pour it into a glass about halfway and add a large scoop of regular vanilla ice cream to top off the tasty drink.

Cohen said that the history goes back all the way to 1893 when a bartender decided to make a treat.

Lofty Pursuits is known for serving its old-fashioned soda fountain serving ice cream, candy and milkshakes.

