Another afternoon of dangerous heat with feels like temperatures over 110

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dangerous heat is expected today, likely the hottest we have seen all year (when factoring in the humidity). Feels like temperatures are expected to be between 110 and 115 by this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning to account for that across much of the area.

Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny before a few afternoon showers along the sea breeze will be possible this afternoon. I will also be watching storms that develop in Northern Alabama this afternoon (similar to yesterday) could work south through the evening. The storms that do develop will have a chance of being strong to severe.

A better chance for showers and storms tomorrow. South Georgia counties are currently under a level 2 out of 5 risk (slight) for strong to severe storms. These arrive after another brutal afternoon with highs in the upper 90s, but feels like temperatures are near 110.

Temperatures will remain above average through the end of the week in the mid to upper 90s. Meanwhile, humidity levels should drop off just a little by the end of the week, which will briefly lower rain chances and also bring down those heat index values.

Tropics remain quiet for now. Tropical waves are fighting wind shear and Saharan dust in the Atlantic, despite the bath water in the Atlantic. We will continue to watch things as we start to head into the more “busy” time in hurricane season.

Watch the video above for a day-by-day breakdown.

