Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Lottery player Mariano Velasquez holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega...
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
FILE - Harmony was reported missing in November 2021.
Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter
A federal appeals court on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, upheld Josh Duggar's conviction for...
Appeals court upholds Josh Duggar’s conviction for downloading child sex abuse images