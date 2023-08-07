Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Cooking at Noon: Pauletta Malone creates ‘Grandiose Granola’

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pauletta Malone shares her recipe for ‘Grandiose Granola.’ Follow along with the video above, or read the recipe below:

Ingredients:

4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (use certified gluten-free rolled oats for gluten-free granola)

1 cup choice of nuts (I used almonds)

½ cup pepitas

2 tablespoons ground flax seed (optional)

1 teaspoon Himalayan salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ melted coconut oil

½ cup maple syrup or agave

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅔ cup dried fruit or chocolate chips (I used dried cranberries)

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, combine oats, nuts, pepitas, flax seeds, Himalayan salt and cinnamon. Stir to blend.

3. Pour in the oil, maple syrup or agave and vanilla. Mix well, until oats and nuts are coated.

4. Fold in dried fruit or chocolate chips.

5. Pour the granola onto prepared pan and use a spoon or spatula to spread evenly.

6. Bake for 20 – 25 minutes, until lightly golden.

7. Allow the granola to cool completely then break into pieces with your hands.

8. Store leftovers in an airtight container or glass jar at room temperature for up to two weeks.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Chef Ashley Douglas makes salmon bites with Cajun tartar sauce.
Cooking with Ashley: Salmon Bites with Cajun Tartar Sauce
Vegan Veggie Pizza
Chef Pauletta Malone makes Vegan Veggie Pizza
Vegan Veggie Pizza
Vegan Veggie Pizza
Vegan maple syrup walnut blondies
Vegan maple syrup walnut blondies