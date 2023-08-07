Cooking at Noon: Pauletta Malone creates ‘Grandiose Granola’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pauletta Malone shares her recipe for ‘Grandiose Granola.’ Follow along with the video above, or read the recipe below:

Ingredients:

4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (use certified gluten-free rolled oats for gluten-free granola)

1 cup choice of nuts (I used almonds)

½ cup pepitas

2 tablespoons ground flax seed (optional)

1 teaspoon Himalayan salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ melted coconut oil

½ cup maple syrup or agave

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅔ cup dried fruit or chocolate chips (I used dried cranberries)

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, combine oats, nuts, pepitas, flax seeds, Himalayan salt and cinnamon. Stir to blend.

3. Pour in the oil, maple syrup or agave and vanilla. Mix well, until oats and nuts are coated.

4. Fold in dried fruit or chocolate chips.

5. Pour the granola onto prepared pan and use a spoon or spatula to spread evenly.

6. Bake for 20 – 25 minutes, until lightly golden.

7. Allow the granola to cool completely then break into pieces with your hands.

8. Store leftovers in an airtight container or glass jar at room temperature for up to two weeks.

