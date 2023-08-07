Tell Me Something Good
Man injured, suspect in custody after Suwannee County shooting
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is hurt and another man is in custody after a shooting on Sunday, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the incident happened on 152nd Street around 4:30 p.m., when the victim called 911 to report that he was shot.

The suspect is 38-year old Seth Ryan Starling; his charges include shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said more charges are expected.

SCSO deputies used the Taylor Store as a staging area during the incident. Officials cleared the scene around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

This is a developing story.

