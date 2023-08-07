Tell Me Something Good
Man shot in leg in broad-daylight in Tallahassee, say police

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of a southside apartment complex around 3:45 p.m.
Generic Crime Scene
Generic Crime Scene(Northern News Now)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot in the leg outside a Tallahassee apartment complex on Monday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident unfolded around 3:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue on the city’s southwest side, according to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics (TOPS) Map.

A TPD Watch Commander said that someone called 911 after the shots were fired, but when officers arrived they could not locate a scene. Witnesses allegedly told police that there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting took place. The man was reportedly driven to the hospital by a civilian. He is expected to survive.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene, however, it is unclear if they are related to this shooting. There was no other evidence that a shooting had occurred in the area, and those involved have been “uncooperative,” said the Watch Commander.

No arrests have been. The investigation is ongoing.

