Man shot in leg in broad-daylight in Tallahassee, say police

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot in the leg outside a Tallahassee apartment complex on Monday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident unfolded around 3:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue on the city’s southwest side, according to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics (TOPS) Map.

A TPD Watch Commander said that someone called 911 after the shots were fired, but when officers arrived they could not locate a scene. Witnesses allegedly told police that there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting took place. The man was reportedly driven to the hospital by a civilian. He is expected to survive.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene, however, it is unclear if they are related to this shooting. There was no other evidence that a shooting had occurred in the area, and those involved have been “uncooperative,” said the Watch Commander.

No arrests have been. The investigation is ongoing.

