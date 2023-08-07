Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

The Usual Suspects - August 6, 2023

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Chiles High pulls AP Psychology amid College Board, DOE tiff
Florida students want AP Psychology courses to stay
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to threatening to kill DeSantis, other Republican politicians
Advocates urge Florida Dept. of Corrections to do more to keep inmates cool