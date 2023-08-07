Tell Me Something Good
Wakulla Commission postpones rezoning vote as citizens pack room, line up outside

Commissioners were poised to vote on rezoning request that would have paved way for gas station
Dozens of people lined up outside the Wakulla County Commission chambers as commissioners prepared to vote on a controversial rezoning request(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley and WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County Commissioners have decided to postpone a vote on a controversial rezoning request that could have paved the way for a gas station at the intersection of U.S. Highway 319 and State Road 267.

The Wakulla County commission chambers were full and dozens of people were lined up outside as the meeting was poised to get underway.

Commissioners called a recess amid concerns that people were waiting outside in dangerously high temperatures and complaints that the meeting should have been moved to a spot big enough to accommodate the expected crowd.

When they returned, commissioners told the crowd they would postpone the vote on the rezoning request to a later date when they could accommodate everyone and the public could comment tonight or at the newly scheduled meeting.

WCTV’s Savannah Kelley was in the commission chambers as this all unfolded. She says more than a dozen people have spoken out against the rezoning request so far tonight.

A new date for a vote on the rezoning request has not yet been set.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

