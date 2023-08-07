What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Job Fair at TCC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Next week there will be a Job Fair at Tallahassee Community College.

The State of Florida Employment Opportunities is seeking analytical, bilingual, and driven individuals.

There will be work samples and interviews held, so bring your resume.

The event is Tuesday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Workforce Development Building at Tallahassee Community College.

