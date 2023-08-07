Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Job Fair at TCC

What's Brewing - Tallahassee Job Fair at TCC
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Next week there will be a Job Fair at Tallahassee Community College.

The State of Florida Employment Opportunities is seeking analytical, bilingual, and driven individuals.

There will be work samples and interviews held, so bring your resume.

The event is Tuesday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Workforce Development Building at Tallahassee Community College.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Excessive heat this afternoon, a small chance for afternoon showers and storms.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Monday, August 7
Man injured, suspect in custody after Suwannee County shooting
Man injured, suspect in custody after Suwannee County shooting
More dangerous heat with a few afternoon showers. Looks like many stay dry.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, August 6
Back-to-school drive held for Gadsden County teachers
Gadsden County teachers stock up on school supplies