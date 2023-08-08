Kearney Center receiving support from local churches, families after water main break

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Kearney Center has been without hot water since last Wednesday after a water main burst, according to the homeless shelter’s director of operations Vikki Butler.

“I was walking down the hall and we had a small leak and I said ‘Okay, let’s call the plumbers,’” Butler said. “And then, when he walked in and walked back around the corner, that’s when it completely broke. And that’s when we had the flood.”

The pipe problem forced the Kearney Center to shut off its water. The kitchen shut down, portable toilets and wash stations were brought in, and clients have been drinking bottled water.

“In 24 hours we went through about a pallet and a half of water,” Butler said. “The last few days have been very stressful.”

But the community has helped alleviate some of that stress. Thanks to several donations from families, churches and other nonprofits, the staff at the shelter hasn’t missed a meal, Butler said.

“This didn’t happen by just one person showing up. This happened by many people - some individuals, some groups. I have one gentleman who’s been providing breakfast every morning for the clients. It literally has been a community effort,” Butler said.

On Sunday, volunteers at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church stepped up to prepare 500 sandwiches for the shelter.

Melinda Harris, an outreach servant at the church, explained why she wanted to get involved.

“No man is an island and everyone needs a helping hand sometime,” she said.

Lanisha Thorton, a Kearney Center volunteer, has been using Facebook to field food donations for the shelter. She said she’s grateful for all the support they have received.

“I am very proud of how quickly everyone stepped in to make sure the clients of the homeless shelter were well taken care of in such short notice. I would have no problem doing it again if it was needed,” she told WCTV in a statement.

While cold water did come back at the shelter on Friday and clients can use it for showers, it’s still not safe to drink or use for cooking. It will also be a couple more days until the shelter can turn its hot water on, Butler said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Kearney Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Butler said they’re most in need of bottled water, ice and nonperishable foods. Monetary donations can also be made through the center’s website.

