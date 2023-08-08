Latest on Tuesday evening storms and the counited heat across the area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heat, Heat and more heat... with some storms sprinkled in.

Another day of excessive heat many spots were able to make it in the upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. An excessive heat watch is in effect for tomorrow, meaning heat alerts are likely again tomorrow.

The heat is story one, story two is the risk of strong to severe storms across the area. Georgia is under a severe thunderstorm watch, with the bulk of the action there. But those in the big bend may also see a few of these thunderstorms.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for our Georgia counties until 9:00 PM

Our computer models are not handling this all too well, so it is a watch and see how storms behave with all this heat and humidity. Storms like a balance of wind energy and heat/humidity to become severe, if they are not in balance storms will not remain severe, I think we have too much heat and not enough shear for widespread severe weather. That being said, we will watch how things unfold through the evening.

After today’s storms, the heat and humidity look to continue through the remainder of the week. Storm chances will be there each afternoon, but no one day will there be a great bet you see showers or storms. Chances are 30 to 40% to end the week. 50% for the weekend.

Again the focus remains on the heat. Upper 90s with feels like temps between 105 and 110.

Watch the video above for more.

