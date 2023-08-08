Railroad Square set to implement minimum required operating hours for businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Arts District in Railroad Square is looking to change operations by requiring some shops to remain open for a minimum number of hours each week.

Art District Real Estate Chief of Staff Tangela Lofton said some businesses will be required to stay open for at least 40 hours per week, while others will have to be open at least 20 hours. “It helps to build that economic value and stability for these entrepreneurs here,” said Lofton. “Trying to build that traction with the community on a continuous basis.”

The minimum also depends on the business location in the district; shops facing the Art Garden will have to be open for at least 40 hours.

One of those businesses is owned by Quanesia Arnold. She’s had QSA Balloons in Railroad Square since March 2022. Arnold said when she first opened, she was operating for six days each week. “As I started seeing the traffic flow, it wasn’t enough traffic to be open that many hours,” said Arnold. “I’m not able to put out money to pay for salaries because there’s no traffic down there.”

Arnold also said business owners should have more control over how they operate. “If I’m an entrepreneur, I should be able to set my own hours,” said Arnold. “I shouldn’t have to be micromanaged by a developer to tell me how many hours I need to be open.”

On the other hand, some business owners are welcoming the change.

“I like what they’re doing with the mandatory hours,” said owner of Blake’s Body Bars Roy Blake. “All of our community can have this place open at least a certain amount of hours, and come here, and it’s not a ghost town.”

Lofton said the new changes are likely to be implemented in January 2024. “We are the art district of Tallahassee, and we want to show off what we have to offer,” said Lofton.

There are other options for people who want to stay, but can’t maintain the minimum hours. Lofton said owners have the option of moving into a co-working space, as opposed to a retail space.

