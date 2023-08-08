What’s Brewing - Music in the Art Park Concert in Valdosta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Music in the Art Park concerts are every second Friday of each month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This Friday, “Blue Holler,” will be performing in Downtown Valdosta.

Concerts are free and located at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta.

There will be food and beverage vendors on site.

Be sure to bring your own blankets and chairs.

