Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Music in the Art Park Concert in Valdosta

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Music in the Art Park concerts are every second Friday of each month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This Friday, “Blue Holler,” will be performing in Downtown Valdosta.

Concerts are free and located at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta.

There will be food and beverage vendors on site.

Be sure to bring your own blankets and chairs.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

The Kearney Center is opening an in-house Enrichment Center in Jan. 2022.
Kearney Center receiving support from local churches, families after water main break
Railroad Square set to implement minimum required operating hours for businesses
Railroad Square set to implement minimum required operating hours for businesses
Generic Crime Scene
Man shot in leg in broad-daylight in Tallahassee, say police
Dozens of people lined up outside the Wakulla County Commission chambers as commissioners...
Wakulla Commission postpones rezoning vote as citizens pack room, line up outside