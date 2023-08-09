Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Arrest made in connection to deadly stabbing in Tallahassee

Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found inside an apartment at the Rolling Hills apartment complex.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday morning the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing earlier in the month.

TPD said in a press release they arrested and charged Benjamin Morgan Jr., 30, for allegedly stabbing and killing FAMU Director of Student Union Activities & New Student Orientation Andre Green.

Benjamin Morgan, jr
Benjamin Morgan, jr(Tallahassee Police)

The incident happened at the Rolling Hills apartment complex off John Knox Road on August 1 around 3 p.m.

WCTV has learned that Green’s body was found after a friend showed up at his apartment when he didn’t show up to work that day. Police said the friend found the door to the apartment slightly open. At that time, the friend entered and found Green’s body, and called the police. After a few hours on the scene, police later announced that the investigation was a homicide.

After investigators finished collecting evidence, police said they “quickly identified” Morgan as the suspect in the case, also adding that Green and Morgan knew each other before the stabbing.

One hour before the incident, investigators said Green had purchased a security camera to try and better the sense of security in his home.

Benjamin Morgan Jr. is now facing one charge of premeditated murder.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Single ticket wins $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, third-largest in US history
What's Brewing - Magic in Motion Showcase at TCC
What’s Brewing - Magic in Motion showcase at TCC
Neighborhood Medical Center is closing early daily citing no working air conditioning
Neighborhood clinic forced to close early due to having no A/C
Something Good - North Florida Christian student crowned Miss Florida Preteen
Something Good - North Florida Christian student crowned Miss Florida Preteen