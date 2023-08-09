Arrest made in connection to deadly stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday morning the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing earlier in the month.

TPD said in a press release they arrested and charged Benjamin Morgan Jr., 30, for allegedly stabbing and killing FAMU Director of Student Union Activities & New Student Orientation Andre Green.

Benjamin Morgan, jr (Tallahassee Police)

The incident happened at the Rolling Hills apartment complex off John Knox Road on August 1 around 3 p.m.

WCTV has learned that Green’s body was found after a friend showed up at his apartment when he didn’t show up to work that day. Police said the friend found the door to the apartment slightly open. At that time, the friend entered and found Green’s body, and called the police. After a few hours on the scene, police later announced that the investigation was a homicide.

After investigators finished collecting evidence, police said they “quickly identified” Morgan as the suspect in the case, also adding that Green and Morgan knew each other before the stabbing.

One hour before the incident, investigators said Green had purchased a security camera to try and better the sense of security in his home.

Benjamin Morgan Jr. is now facing one charge of premeditated murder.

