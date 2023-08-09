Tell Me Something Good
Crews find body of man seen jumping off a Bainbridge bridge on video

Photo from the Flint River.
Photo from the Flint River.(walb)
By Lenah Allen and Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The body of a man has been recovered from the Flint River, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). They believe it to be the same man seen jumping off a Bainbridge bridge in a Facebook video.

Crews found his body around 9:54 a.m. on Wednesday in the same area he jumped, near Cheney Griffin Park.

BPS has confirmed to WALB that the person recording the drowning is now facing trespassing charges.

The search started at around 8:42 pm on Tuesday and ended at 12 a.m. on Wednesday before resuming later Wednesday morning.

Any additional charges or the identity of the victim have yet to be released.

WALB is currently working to get the video and more details on the incident. Tune into WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 for more on this story.

