Crews find body of man seen jumping off a Bainbridge bridge on video

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The body of a man has been recovered from the Flint River, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). They believe it to be the same man seen jumping off a Bainbridge bridge in a Facebook video.

Crews found his body around 9:54 a.m. on Wednesday in the same area he jumped, near Cheney Griffin Park.

BPS has confirmed to WALB that the person recording the drowning is now facing trespassing charges.

The search started at around 8:42 pm on Tuesday and ended at 12 a.m. on Wednesday before resuming later Wednesday morning.

Any additional charges or the identity of the victim have yet to be released.

